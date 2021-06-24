Busy I-75 interchange in East Manatee is being rebuilt. Major detour starts Friday

4/5/2020--The Florida Department of Transportation this week announced a ramp change for the State Road 70-Interstate 75 interchange project. Bradenton

As part of the $80.7 million project to improve 6.75 miles of Interstate 75 from University Parkway to State Road 64 and reconstruct the I-75/S.R. 70 interchange, the Florida Department of Transportation this week announced a ramp change.

Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, June 25, construction crews will begin to shift access to south-bound I-75 for traffic headed east on State Road 70. By 5 a.m. Saturday, June 26, the existing ramp will be closed for reconstruction until early November.

In the interim, drivers headed east on State Road 70 will access south-bound I-75 by making a left-turn at the next signal past Tara Boulevard onto the I-75 on-ramp.

Motorists traveling west on State Road 70 who who wish to go south on I-75 will continue to use the newly opened southbound loop ramp, which can be accessed by proceeding underneath the I-75 bridge and turning right onto the I-75 on-ramp.

A temporary traffic signal will be active on the ramp to allow east-bound S.R. 70 motorists onto the I-75 southbound on-ramp.

Signage and pavement markings will assist in directing motorists to the southbound on-ramp.

4/5/2020--The Florida Department of Transportation this week announced a ramp change for the State Road 70-Interstate 75 interchange project. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and expect delays. Law enforcement officers will be present during the traffic shift.

For more information about the project, visit http://swflroads.com/i75/sr70/.