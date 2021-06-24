Local
Busy I-75 interchange in East Manatee is being rebuilt. Major detour starts Friday
As part of the $80.7 million project to improve 6.75 miles of Interstate 75 from University Parkway to State Road 64 and reconstruct the I-75/S.R. 70 interchange, the Florida Department of Transportation this week announced a ramp change.
Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, June 25, construction crews will begin to shift access to south-bound I-75 for traffic headed east on State Road 70. By 5 a.m. Saturday, June 26, the existing ramp will be closed for reconstruction until early November.
In the interim, drivers headed east on State Road 70 will access south-bound I-75 by making a left-turn at the next signal past Tara Boulevard onto the I-75 on-ramp.
Motorists traveling west on State Road 70 who who wish to go south on I-75 will continue to use the newly opened southbound loop ramp, which can be accessed by proceeding underneath the I-75 bridge and turning right onto the I-75 on-ramp.
A temporary traffic signal will be active on the ramp to allow east-bound S.R. 70 motorists onto the I-75 southbound on-ramp.
Signage and pavement markings will assist in directing motorists to the southbound on-ramp.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and expect delays. Law enforcement officers will be present during the traffic shift.
For more information about the project, visit http://swflroads.com/i75/sr70/.
