Red tide still strong in Tampa Bay but mostly steering clear of AMI, new samples show

A patchy bloom of red tide continues to impact Tampa Bay waters offshore of Manatee and Pinellas counties, according to the latest sampling results from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

However, in some good news for beach-goers, the harmful algal bloom seems to be mostly avoiding the shores of Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key.

The organism that causes red tide, Karenia brevis, was observed in very low to medium concentrations in 18 Manatee County water samples over the past week, according to an update from FWC on Wednesday.

According to available sample data, only two of those samples were in the vicinity of Anna Maria Island, and both were “very low” concentrations. One of the samples was taken at the Rod and Reel Pier and one was in Palma Sola Bay.

Farther north, very low to medium concentrations of the algae are persisting around the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve and Bishop Harbor. The lower Tampa Bay area is in the predicted trajectory of a wastewater release from the Piney Point industrial site in May. The water contained nutrients that scientists believe may be fueling current algal blooms in the area.

FWC did not receive reports of fish kills or respiratory irritation from Manatee County this week. However, both were reported in Pinellas County, where very low to high concentrations of K. brevis have recently been observed.

As of Thursday afternoon, Mote Marine Laboratory’s live beach conditions tracker showed that beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas counties were free of red tide impacts.

FWC is expected to issue its next red tide update on Friday.

Fish kills can be reported to FWC at 800-636-0511 or online at myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline.