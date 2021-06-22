Two killed, five injured in crash on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, troopers say

Two people were killed and five others injured in a three-car crash on U.S. 41 on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred at around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Seagate Drive.

According to FHP, a Kentucky couple pulled out of a parking lot of a business in the 8400 block of U.S. 41 and traveled into the path of two northbound vehicles while attempting to gain access to the southbound lanes.

The three vehicles collided.

The 77-year-old female driver and her 78-year-old passenger, died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man and his 18-year-old female passenger, both from Bradenton in one of the other vehicles, were taken to area hospitals in serious conditions.

Two Bradenton men in the third vehicle, ages 28 and 31, as well as 40-year-old Sarasota man, suffered minor injuries.

FHP continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 239-938-1800 or dial *FHP on your cellphone.