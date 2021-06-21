Local

Ellenton man missing. Sheriff’s office says Raymel Slaughter threatened to hurt himself

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Ellenton man.

Raymel Slaughter, 44, who had been making threats to harm himself, has not been seen since 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen driving away from his home in the 4100 block of Little Gap Loop.

Detectives have reason to believe he is still in the Bradenton area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 911 or or the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

