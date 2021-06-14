Local

Have you seen this woman? Manatee Sheriff’s Office says she’s in danger

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 40-year-old woman who is considered to be in danger.

Natalia Sushinskaya was last seen Sunday night outside the Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman’s caretaker had taken her to the restaurant but left her in the car.

Sushinskaya too off in the 2019 Nissan Sentra with Indiana tag #FP76554. Unfamiliar with the area, Sushinskaya has vision problem and suffers from schizophrenia and numerous other medical conditions.

She has red hair, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Sushinskaya’s whereabouts can call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

