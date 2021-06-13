Manatee County man is missing. He may be a danger to himself, sheriff’s office says 

A missing person alert has been issued for a Manatee County man who may be a danger to himself, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Parker-Roman, 37, made concerning statements to a friend about intentions to go harm himself before driving away at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the alert says. Parker-Roman also told the friend that he had taken medications.

He was last seen in the 8400 Block of Gardens Circle, a neighborhood street in south Manatee County.

He may have been headed toward Pinellas County, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a black 2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV with Florida license plate QWQJ79.

Anyone with information about Parker-Roman’s whereabouts can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.