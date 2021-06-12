Driver went airborne in a fatal early morning crash near Moccasin Wallow Road, troopers say

A fatal crash took the life of a 73-year-old Spring Hill man around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 301, just north of Moccasin Wallow Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 301 when he lost control at a curve.

Troopers say the man’s vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder where he struck a concrete culvert, sending his pickup truck airborne.

The truck overturned and landed on its roof in a nearby ditch.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, troopers say.