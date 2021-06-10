Bradenton area blood centers in urgent need of life-saving donations 

SunCoast Blood Centers, which supplies hospitals throughout Southwest Florida with blood, is in critical need of donations.

The donation process takes only about 45 minutes and can save someone’s life.

Conditions that may require blood transfusions include cancer, trauma and chronic blood diseases. Transfusions can also save surgery patients.

“This is the lowest inventory we’ve had in a decade,” SunCoast Blood Centers CEO Scott Bush said in a prepared statement. “Only 3% of the eligible donor population are coming in to give the gift of life, which makes the shortage of product a real concern.”

The blood centers have been coming up short by 50 or more donations a day since May 28. Other Florida blood centers are encountering the same problem of decreased supply and increased demand, according to SunCoast. Daily donations are also critical, as blood supplies eventually expire.

People ages 16 and up are eligible to donate blood, with some exceptions.

Those who want to donate can make an appointment online at suncoastblood.org or over the phone at 1-866-97-BLOOD. Walk-ins are also welcome. A listing of upcoming mobile blood drives can also be found on SunCoast’s website.

Manatee and Sarasota SunCoast Blood Centers locations:

6026 14th Street W., Bradenton.

3025 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. #111, Bradenton.

8201 S Tamiami Trail, #A30, Sarasota (Sarasota Square Mall).

1760 Mound Street, Sarasota.