Bradenton man dies after he was struck by car while bicycling in Manatee County, FHP says

A Bradenton man has died a week after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency did not identify the 69-year-old man, but said he was pronounced dead at Blake Medical Center on Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1 at the intersection of U.S. 301 and 51st Avenue East in Bradenton, according to FHP.

Troopers say the man was riding his bike west across U.S. 301 in the crosswalk at the north end of the intersection. He was struck by an SUV making a left turn onto the highway from 51st Avenue.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the accident, according to troopers. The 38-year-old Sarasota woman driving the SUV was uninjured.

Troopers did not confirm which party had the right of way when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.