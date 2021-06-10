There’s a new children’s boutique in Bradenton. But everything is free for foster families

It’s like walking into any high-end children’s clothing boutique but when you walk into The Twig, everything is free.

The Twig, 9706 State Road 64 E., has a different kind of business model, and that is to serve the hundreds of local foster care families.

Crisp, clean clothes adorn hangers and shoes are displayed on wall shelves. There are dressing rooms, a play area and a friendly staff ready to help you find what you need, and want.

And there’s a reason for it all.

“When kids enter foster care, often times they come with very little,” said Nicole Britton, director of development for The Twig. “Many times, they only have the clothes on their back. We’re here to meet that need for them and provide them with clothing, but beyond that, is the love and encouragement. We really want to help boost their self-esteem and make them feel like any other child.”

Britton knows the challenges foster families face. She’s a foster mom herself so The Twig’s mission is her own.

“In our area, there are more children entering foster care than there are foster homes for them to go into,” Britton said. “We want families to know that we are here as a resource for them and it’s just a support system for foster families, as well. We need them to know the community is there to help, as they are saying yes to bringing children into their homes.

“We want to make it easier for them. We want to give them love and support just like we are giving to the kids,” Britton said.

Whether that foster care involves an infant or a teenager, The Twig will fulfill the shopping experience of about 300 foster care families a month who come to the store during “shopping” hours. The store opens its doors to families every first and third Wednesday and second and fourth Saturday of the month.

In between, volunteers help with stocking and organizing the donations for the next shopping experience. About 3,000 items of clothing, shoes and accessories leave through the doors each month.

“Our families are so excited we are up here in Manatee County,” Britton said. “At our Venice location, we had families traveling an hour to an hour and a half to come to us. They are thrilled we are closer to them and so are we. We know we will be able to reach those families in a better way, but also to reach even more families that weren’t able to make that trip to Venice.”

The shopping experience offers a few moments of normalcy in a foster child’s life. They have very often just endured trauma in their lives.

For foster parents like Kelly Lipp, it means the world.

“Sometimes when kids come into care, they come with just the clothes they are wearing,” Lipp said. “I’ve had babies dropped off with a onsie, five diapers and a can of formula. With limited space, you just can’t keep enough clothes for all ages and genders on hand. The Twig helps with that. They have emergency shopping with new placements and then shopping on scheduled days lets you build a child’s wardrobe.”

Lipp is both a beneficiary of The Twig, as well as a donor. Having a location in Manatee County makes all the difference.

“I am so excited that The Twig is in Manatee County,” Lipp said. “Venice took planning and I was never able to run down and donate my extra stuff, but now, I can receive and give back.”

Lipp said the experience for the children can change how the child is feeling with the initial mistrust of being thrust into a home where the child doesn’t know who are the adults are or what’s going to happen them.

“The Twig gives them control over something in a very out-of-control time of their lives,” Lipp said. “It tells them that they are seen and loved and worth special things. And they get to shop for their own things. The Twig works very hard to have clothes and shoes in all sizes and styles and styles kids like, not just parents.”

And unlike the foster care system itself that says goodbye when a foster child ages out of the system, The Twig continues to serve them whenever they need the help.

“But we couldn’t do any of this without the help of our community,” Britton said. “I remember one time I was giving a tour of the store to a man in his 60s. He told me that he grew up in foster care and that one of his best memories is when someone gave him a new pair of shoes.”

The man told Britton, “’I can still see those shoes when I close my eyes.’ It was the first time someone had shown him that they cared about him.”

So it’s not about a new pair of shoes.

“It’s about the love and showing these children and families that the community cares and supports them, Britton said. “Often these children’s ideas of community is something different from where they came from, so this shows them what real community is.”

Keeping so many sizes in boys and girls clothes, shoes, underwear, etc., is no easy task. Britton said they are always especially in need of donations for teenagers. They keep a donation wish list on their website, thetwigcares.com.

Visit for more information on how you can help or if you are a foster family. While the shopping days are specific, you can call 941-220-7958 if you’ve had an emergency foster care placement.