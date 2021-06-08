Local

Man rescued his mother from Myakka City house fire. His stepfather didn’t make it out

Myakka City

One family member was killed and another was injured trying to rescue him a house fire in Myakka City.

Word spread quickly on the Myakka City 411 Facebook page. Prayers and condolences quickly flooded the page.

“God be with the family in their time of need,” wrote Jana Chadwick.

The fire began around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the corner of Seminole and Arcadia avenues, according to the Myakka City Fire Control District.

Raymond “Sidney” Hillstrand was killed in the blaze and his stepson, Ray Maddox suffered burns attempting to save his life. According to a witness who spoke to Fox 13, Maddox was successfully able to get his mother out of the home before attempting to retrieve Hillstrand, but the smoke and fire were too much.

Maddox and his mother were taken to an area hospital and their conditions were unknown.

Myakka City Fire Control District Chief Daniel Cacchiotti did not immediately return a call for an update. At last report, the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The community has placed a donation box for the family at the Myakka City Dollar General located at 36750 State Road 70.

