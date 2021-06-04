Visiting hours expanded at Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

3/5/2020--Starting Monday, June 7, visitation to Manatee Memorial’s inpatient nursing units will be returning to the pre-COVID-19 hours of 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Grant Jefferies

In another sign of emergence from the worst days of COVID-19, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center announced Friday they are expanding visitor hours.

Starting Monday, June 7, visitation to Manatee Memorial’s inpatient nursing units will return to the pre-pandemic hours of 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily.

Patients will be allowed two visitors a day. Patients in the emergency department, surgical/procedural areas, labor/delivery/mom and baby/post-partum and neonatal units will also be able to have two visitors per day.

Manatee Memorial Hospital is at 206 2nd St. E., Bradenton

At Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., visiting hours for the hospital’s inpatient nursing units were extended to 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. starting Friday, June 4. Patients are allowed two visitors at a time, age 18 or older.

At both hospitals, visitors must enter through the main entrance, attest that they are not ill or have recently been exposed to COVID-19, use antibacterial foam and wear a mask upon entry, and keep the mask on at all times while at the hospital.

3/5/2020--Starting Monday, June 7, visitation to Manatee Memorial’s inpatient nursing units will be returning to the pre-COVID-19 hours of 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Bradenton Herald file photo Grant Jefferies

Visitors may provide their own mask or the hospital will provide one. Visitors are required to stay in the room assigned to the patient. Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.

The hospitals continue to encourage family and friends to call, use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or send email notes.

At Blake Medical Center, 2020 59th St. W., Bradenton, visiting hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., seven days a week. All visitors must check in and out with the front desk. One visitor at a time, age 18 or older, per patient is allowed, according to the Blake website.

Blake has a mandatory mask policy similar to that at Lakewood Ranch and Manatee Memorial.

9/30/2020--Starting Friday, June 4, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center expanded visiting hours for inpatient nursing units to 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton

Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center are owned by Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) , based in King of Prussia, Pa.

Blake Medical Center is owned by HCA Healthcare, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn.