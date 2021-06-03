Red tide algae still at low levels in Manatee waters. No fish kills reported this week

Red tide algae remains present at low levels in Manatee County waters, according to the most recent sampling data released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Last week, Karenia brevis was found at medium levels in one water sample in Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve. This week, only low and very low concentrations have been detected in the area. The preserve is north of Anna Maria Island and south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

No recent sampling information for waters around Anna Maria Island was available on Wednesday. However, according to Mote Marine Laboratory’s live beach conditions tracker, beaches from Anna Maria to Longboat Key were free of respiratory irritation and dead marine life on Wednesday afternoon.

FWC has not received any reports of fish kills or respiratory irritation associated with red tide this week in Manatee County. And the overall number of Manatee County water samples with significant levels of K. brevis was down from 15 samples last week to six samples this week.

Elsewhere in Southwest Florida, red tide algae was recently detected at low or background levels in water samples off of Hillsborough, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.

FWC will issue its next red tide report on Friday.

Fish kills can be reported to FWC at 800-636-0511 or online at myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline.