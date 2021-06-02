Summer food giveaways are here to help Manatee County families. Here’s how to take part

A local food charity is here to help Manatee County families that are facing hardship to put meals on the table this summer.

Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will host a series of drive-through food distribution events throughout June and July in partnership with the School District of Manatee County.

“During the summer months there is a very high need for food in our community, and we are committed to meet that need. Especially at a time when children have limited access to food,” said Meals on Wheels PLUS CEO Maribeth Phillips in a statement.

Families who participate in the giveaways will receive enough food to feed a family of five breakfast, lunch and dinner for two or more days, according to the organization.

The distributions will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each Friday and June in July at the following locations:

Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W., Bradenton.

Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th St. E., Palmetto.

Haile Middle School, 9501 East S.R. 64, Bradenton.

King Middle School, 600 75th N.W., Bradenton.

The Food4Families program was started at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic through the Food Bank of Manatee County, an operation of Meals on Wheels PLUS. The food items for the program are purchased, sorted, and distributed by food bank staff and volunteers.

A schedule of upcoming distribution events can be found at mealsonwheelsplus.org/food-bank-of-manatee/food4families.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the charity program can visit MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org/donate or mail a check to Meals of Wheels PLUS of Manatee at 811 23rd Ave. E., Bradenton.