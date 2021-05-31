5 ways to enjoy nature around Bradenton on Memorial Day (or any other day) 

A holiday weekend is a great chance to disconnect from the grind of every day life and have some fun with family and friends — and the outdoors is the perfect place to do it.

Parks and preserves around Bradenton offer beautiful views, plenty of adventure and a less-crowded alternative to the busy beaches of Anna Maria Island.

Here are a few ideas for nature-filled fun near you. Don’t forget to bring some sunscreen, water and snacks.

There’s a bounty of beautiful blooms to see at Palma Sola Botanical Park, a free outdoor attraction in Bradenton. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Stop and smell the flowers

Florida was named after its bounty of flowers. Fittingly, there’s something blooming all year round in the state.

Palma Sola Botanical Park in Bradenton is a great place to see native and exotic flowering plants and learn more about them. Pollinator bees and butterflies are also a common sight at the park.

Native wildflowers are frequently on display at Robinson Preserve, Myakka River State Park and other local nature spots.

5/30/21--An anhinga, a Florida native waterbird, stretches its wings at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Bird watching

With its proximity to fresh and salt water and its many green spaces, the Manatee County area is wonderful for bird watching any time of year.

Choice bird scouting spots include Robinson Preserve in Bradenton, Felts Audubon Preserve in Palmetto, and Celery Fields and Myakka River State Park in Sarasota.

If you’re new to the hobby, technology is here to help. A smartphone app such as Merlin by The Cornell Lab is a great tool for beginning bird watchers; it can quickly identify birds with a few simple questions or an upload of a photo.

5/30/21--Things to do at Robinson Preserve include hiking, bicycling, rollerblading, paddling, fishing, bird watching and more. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Hiking and cycling

Robinson Preserve, a former farmland restored to Florida native beauty with more than 7 miles of recreational trail, is a great spot for stretching your legs or putting foot to pedal.

A trek at the preserve is a treat for the senses. Experience up-close views of ospreys as they hunt, nest, raise young and defend their territories; get a whiff of fragrant salt marsh vegetation; and listen to the air come alive with the tap-dancing of hermit crabs as they scurry through the mangroves. Set your course for the observation tower or the NEST, both worthy lookout spots.

For shadier hiking trails, try Emerson Point Preserve or Myakka River State Park. Rye Preserve in eastern Manatee is a sweet destination for an unpaved hiking or bicycling adventure.

5/30/21--There are more than 70 miles of waterways to explore by paddle in the Manatee County Blueways trail system, part of which winds through Robinson Preserve. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Paddle adventures

Kayak, canoe and paddleboard trips are another fun option for exploring the outdoors around Manatee County.

Manatee County Blueways, a network of about 75 miles of paddling trails, offers marine adventures for beginners and pros alike. Depending on where you launch, there are chances for manatee, dolphin and alligator sightings as well as plenty of fish and fowl.

If you don’t have your own gear, rentals are easy to come by, and some companies launch directly from local parks like Robinson Preserve. The county-run Jiggs Landing Preserve also offers kayak, canoe and boat rentals.

Many rental companies also offer guided tours of the local waterways, and De Soto National Memorial offers occasional ranger-led trips.

Signage at De Soto National Memorial offers context about the site’s important role in Florida history. The park is also home to educational events and demonstrations throughout the year. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Outdoor history lessons

De Soto National Memorial offers not only wonderful vistas and hiking opportunities, but a chance to learn more about Florida’s first people and early history.

Other outdoor spots of historical significance include Manatee Mineral Springs Park and Manatee Village Historical Park.

Parks and preserves to visit

Ready to start your adventure? Here a few worthy parks and preserves from which to choose.

Celery Fields, 6893 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota.

De Soto National Memorial, 8300 Desoto Memorial Highway, Bradenton.

Emerson Point Preserve ,5801 17th St. W., Palmetto.

Felts Audubon Preserve, 4600 24th Ave. E., Palmetto.

Jiggs Landing Preserve, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton.

Lake Manatee State Park, 20007 S.R. 64, Bradenton.

Myakka River State Park, 13208 S.R. 72, Sarasota.

Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S Tamiami Trail, Osprey.

Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW, Bradenton