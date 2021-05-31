‘We in this country owe a great deal of gratitude.’ Bradenton honors U.S. war dead

05/31/21 -- Richard Blunt, who retired from the U.S. Army after more than three decades of active and reserve service, delivers a speech at Monday’s Memorial Day service in Bradenton. gsabella@bradenton.com

More than a million American service members have died in U.S. wars. They traveled to unfamiliar lands and made the ultimate sacrifice in jungles, deserts, trenches and coastal waters.

On Monday, their memory lived in the minds of everyone who gathered at Veterans Park in Bradenton, where the Manatee County Veterans Council held its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

“On this day, I choose to remember those American souls who are laid to rest in Normandy,” said Edwin Robinson, the council’s chairman. “I remember those American souls who are memorialized at Guadalcanal. I remember those American souls who are buried in Flanders Field and in France, Italy and other parts of the world.”

“Today, let us remember those American souls that rest at Arlington National Cemetery,” he continued. “Give reverence and respect to those who lie in honored glory at the Tomb of the Unknown.”

Robinson addressed a crowd of more than 100 people at the park, behind Manatee Memorial Hospital and across the street from the Bradenton Riverwalk.

He urged Manatee County residents to honor not only those who died, but also the soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who were missing in action.

And it was equally important to remember their loved ones, he said, reflecting on the Gold Star families who made sacrifices of their own.

“On this Memorial Day, the picnics that we take for granted will always have someone missing from their table, and their firework displays might feel a little different,” Robinson said.

Monday’s ceremony was also about honoring the sacrifices of fallen service members through community service and good deeds.

Shortly after a presentation of colors by the Parrish Community High School JROTC, Diane Chaplain delivered an invocation, asking for the guidance to honor military veterans “in our thoughts and actions” every day.

Richard Blunt, who retired from the U.S. Army after more than three decades of active and reserve service, then called on local, state and federal officials to better support the nation’s veterans.

“Government at all levels must ensure veterans are provided the highest levels of care and support,” he said. “Furthermore, our elected officials must actively engage and support those that understand selfless service.”

Blunt also acknowledged the work of companies that offer military discounts and that donate to veteran organizations. But they, too, could do more for the nation’s veterans, he said.

“Perhaps it is now time, right here in Manatee County, for both the local and national home builders to use some of their profits to provide housing for those veterans who need a little assistance,” he said, inspiring applause from the crowd.

Public service was a way to honor the American values that many have fought and died to protect.

And while Memorial Day was a valuable time to reflect on America’s fallen military members, every day was an opportunity to honor their service, Blunt said.

“We in this country owe a great deal of gratitude to those who have sacrificed their lives so that we could live free,” he said.