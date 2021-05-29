Speaking Volumes | Summer reading program at Manatee libraries can spark your child’s imagination

The Manatee County Central Library ttompkins@bradenton.com

Growing up I had a lot of advantages in life, but not necessarily the ones we tend to think of. I had great parents while four grandparents and an aunt lived only five miles away. My best friend’s house was 10 houses down from mine. A little further along was a big, beautiful park, and right before the park was a library branch. This library planted the seeds to be sown in my childhood imagination.

I visited the library throughout the year; discovering books about mountains and rivers or life in colonial times. Some books contained “true” ghost stories. Others were about old black and white monster movies. One book would speak of tigers walking through tall grass. I’d pass an abandoned lot where the uncut grass swayed in the breeze and wonder if a tiger could be in there! I’d read of the Wright Brothers launching their plane on the beach at Kitty Hawk. I’d visit a beach myself, feel the wind blowing and imagine it lifting a whole airplane.

Summertime is when I would visit the library most. That’s when they had the annual summer reading club. Each year there was a different theme: dinosaurs, “The Wizard of Oz”, pirates, and once the theme was even “Star Wars.” The latter year I was determined to read 100 books, so I could earn a light saber. It was made of a dowel covered in aluminum foil, with a long red “blade” made of metallic card stock. Even though I no longer have it, I still remember the satisfaction of achieving my goal.

On certain sunny days I tried to stay parked in front of the TV, but my mother would have none of that. I had the choice of going outside to play or, if I was going to stay inside, I could read. I usually chose to alternate between the two. The activities complemented one another, with the stories and facts I read inspiring me. I would read one of the “Three Investigators” books and venture out to find any mysteries that may need uncovering in our suburban New Jersey backyard. If I read about whales or sharks, I’d head down to the community pool and dive underwater imagining their world.

The Manatee County Public Library has a summer reading program of its own, this year’s theme is “Tales with Tails.” It’s a tremendous opportunity for a parent to give their child a gift, simply by introducing them to their local library. The summer reading program can spark a child’s own imagination, as it did for me when I was young.

Reading is an essential activity away from video games, social media, or YouTube and TV. For every six hours of reading (or being read to), children up to the age of 18 will receive a prize in the form of a craft/activity bag. Once they reach a total of 24 hours reading or being read to, they may pick out a book to keep, and will be entered in a prize drawing for a manatee stuffed animal, Lego set, or DanceBot. Registration for the program can be completed by visiting any of the library’s locations or visiting http://bit.ly/ManateeSRP2021

