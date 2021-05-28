Where am I going to park? A guide for Anna Maria Island during Memorial Day weekend

Scottish actor/comedian Billy Connolly once said, “I do have a wee parking angel. It’s on my dashboard and you wind it up. The wings flap and it’s supposed to give you a parking space.”

You’ll likely need a parking angel if you are heading to Anna Maria Island for the Memorial Day weekend, but if you don’t have one handy, you may still get lucky if you know where to go, and perhaps more important, where not to go.

When it comes to the island, it’s not just finding a parking space. You’ll have to know the rules of the road for each of the three island cities.

Bradenton Beach

Bradenton Beach is home to the most available public parking on Anna Maria Island , close to the white, sandy shores of Coquina and Cortez beaches.

But that doesn’t mean finding a spot will be easy on a busy weekend.

Beach parking is available all along Gulf Drive, along Cortez Beach. Also, the Coquina Beach parking lot can hold hundreds of cars.

While beach parking is ideal, it’s not necessary on Anna Maria Island. MCAT offers a free trolley that traverses the island throughout the day, from 6 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., so finding an off-beach parking lot could be your best bet.

Additional parking lots are located in the 400 block of Highland Avenue, near the Bradenton Beach Police Department. Just look for the cell tower and you’ll find a few available spots, but not many. Early bird catches the work when it comes to parking on the island.

There are a couple of other smaller lots available for public parking. Just follow the blue parking signs posted on Gulf Drive to find a spot.

Bradenton Beach does not allow on-street parking and overnight parking is prohibited.

Anna Maria

The city of Anna Maria is home to beautiful Bean Point at the northern tip of the island and is where the Gulf of Mexico meets Tampa Bay. Anna Maria also offers the most limited amount of parking, but there are a handful of beach access points that offer a few parking opportunities.

The majority of beach access points are on residential streets and parking is prohibited. The city does allow on-street parking, but has a unique rule where the city changes the side of the street for parking weekly, so pay attention to the signs.

The on-street parking is a narrow path between the sidewalks and the street. Parking on a sidewalk will get you a quick ticket and when parking on the street, all tires must be off the pavement of the main roadway. Parking while facing the wrong way will also get you a ticket and there is no angle parking allowed in the city.

Let’s be honest, one of Connelly’s parking angels will come in handy finding a spot in the city, but there is ample parking if you are looking to visit Pine Avenue with all of its quaint shopping opportunities. Another great place to find a parking spot isn’t far away .

Bayfront Park, 316 N. Bay Blvd., is at the eastern end of the island and overlooks Tampa Bay. It’s the city’s best parking lot and is close to the historic Anna Maria Pier.

Holmes Beach

Holmes Beach is the island’s largest city and home to Manatee Public Beach, as well as several shopping and eating opportunities. The beach has ample parking but fills up quickly.

The city used to allow on-street parking on residential streets with beach access, but after years of residents complaining about visitors leaving trash, walking on their properties and even, at times, using their lawns as a restroom, the city took action during the pandemic and eliminated the majority of beach access parking on residential streets.

They are still there, but pay attention to the signs. Holmes Beach police take parking enforcement seriously and like Anna Maria, insist you park correctly. There is no angle parking allowed and parking while facing the wrong direction of traffic will get you a quick ticket.

“If you parked somewhere last year and think you will park there this year, pay attention,” HBPD Chief Bill Tokajer recently told the Bradenton Herald.. “We will be issuing $75 parking citations. We have new signs up that says no parking on certain roads or permit parking only. Saying you didn’t see the sign won’t save you from a ticket.”

As with the other two island cities, it is important to pay attention to signs that will direct you to legal parking and inform you in no uncertain terms whether the area is off limits to parking.

Other options

As you make your way toward Holmes Beach on Manatee Avenue West, and have grown exhausted from crawling your way toward the island in heavy traffic, you can pull off and enjoy a day on the water along the Palma Sola Causeway.

The causeway offers a choice of parking on either side, and includes a boat ramp and picnic area. It also is the only stretch of beach that allows pets.

With the free trolley on the island, you don’t really need a vehicle to get around. There are also bike rental opportunities on the island so you just have to get there. MCAT offers a weekend and holiday bus schedule that allows people to park off island.

You’ll still be stuck in traffic, but the buses are air conditioned and you can just sit back and relax and leave the stress to the MCAT driver. The MCAT “ConnXion” picks people up at the Beachway Plaza, located at 7228 Manatee Ave. W. beginning around 9:40 a.m. The last ride off the island is around 5:15 p.m.

If you are loaded down with beach gear such as chairs, umbrellas, coolers, etc., the bus option is not recommended. But carpooling is. If you are coming with a group, you are asked to limit the number of vehicles driven to the island as best as you can.