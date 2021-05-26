Fourth of July parade to return to Anna Maria Island after COVID-19 pandemic pause

As major events canceled last year because of the pandemic make their return, another popular Anna Maria Island tradition will resume this summer.

The AMI Privateers on Tuesday won approval from the Holmes Beach City Commission to host the annual Fourth of July parade this summer. Earlier, officials in Anna Maria and Bradenton had given their OKs.

The audience and commissioners alike cheered and applauded a stirring speech from Kim “Syrene” Boyd, AMI Privateers president.

Boyd compared the emergence from the yearlong pandemic like a farmer’s seed that has been buried for the past year and that now is the time to watch it grow and flourish.

“Since COVID came, many of us have felt discouraged and depressed,” Boyd said. “But instead of feeling buried by our situation, we must realize that the pain and heartache that has been piled upon us could be used to plant us in a way that will allow us to grow and prosper.”

Boyd said the Privateers will take every precaution and follow all protocols relating to the pandemic, but it’s time to move on from the fear and return to celebrating America.

“Fourth of July is our country’s birthday, a day of independence,” Boyd said. “A day when our forefathers chose freedom over fear. There is nothing more beautiful in my eyes to see Old Glory waving in the breeze. That sight always makes me pause and takes my breath, and now, after COVID, Old Glory will wave even bigger and better if we choose to allow her to.”

Established in 1971 as a group looking to help area youth, the Privateers officially became a not-for-profit in 2013. They have raise hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years and donated to a variety of youth betterment programs, including more than $300,000 in their scholarship program.

For more information on upcoming events including their weekend-long plans to invade Anna Maria Island from Aug. 6-8, visit amiprivateers.memberlodge.org.