Braden River Library to offer curbside service during its downtime for construction

Even though Braden River Branch Library will be closed to walk-in visitors June 7-July 24 during its renovation and expansion construction project, patrons can still take advantage of curbside service.

Most recently, the library at 4915 53rd Ave. E. had curbside service March through June of 2020 during the shutdown caused by the coronavius pandemic, said Mary Frueh, assistant library supervisor.

Curbside service will spare patrons the noise, odors and changes caused by construction.

The Braden River Library, which opened in 1991, is undergoing renovations and a 4,000-square-foot expansion, which will add a meeting room, four study rooms, and a maker’s space for everything from tech design to home crafts. The library will also get improvements to the teen experience area, heating and air conditioning upgrades, and new carpeting.

With curbside service, library staff will be able to answer phones, put items on hold, and provide convenient pick-up service for library users.

Patrons will still be able to take advantage of the library’s virtual resources, which include story time and kids videos, as well as tutor.com and LinkedIn Learning for educational needs.

5/21/2021--While Braden River Branch Library will be closed to walk-in visitors for expansion and renovation construction, patrons can still take advantage of curbside service. Mary Frueh, assistant library supervisor, shows how library staff will deliver items to drivers on the east side of the library. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Also available online are instructional videos for adults on technology and digital skills, as well as book discussion groups and entertainment and wellness videos on the library website, Facebook, and its YouTube page.

The summer reading program is virtual this year. The library will include information about the virtual program in every bag of children’s materials.

Curbside appointments can be scheduled starting June 1 and pick-ups will be available beginning June 7 during regular library hours noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday.

Customers can reserve material online or via phone by calling 941-727-6079. Upon notification that the items are on the hold shelf, pickup appointments can be made.

Staff will explain the pick-up procedure during the appointment setup call. Customers may enter the parking lot from either 51st Street East or Natalie Way. The State Road 70 entrance is still closed. Customers will park under the portico by the east facing doors and call 941-727-6079 and staff will bring materials to their vehicle.

A Manatee library card is needed to request and check out materials. Manatee residents who would like a card may sign up for an e-card by going to Manatee Libraries’ homepage at mymanatee.org/library. ECards can be activated and used immediately to make holds or to download any of Manatee Libraries’ digital resources, which include ebooks/eaudiobooks, streaming movies and music and learning tools.

The book drop, available 24/7, will be located near the east doors for this phase of the construction.

Check out the Manatee Libraries’ website at mymanatee.org/library, and connect on Facebook and Instagram @manateelibraries and Twitter @manateelibrary.