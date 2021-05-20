Need to shred old documents? Free event coming to Bradenton this weekend 

Piles of unneeded old documents not only create clutter, but they can pose a security risk if they contain sensitive personal information. On the other hand, professional shredding services can be costly.

A community fundraiser this Saturday in Bradenton will offer a chance to get those documents shredded for free.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Wagner Realty and the Bradenton Blue Foundation, a nonprofit charitable fund that supports the Bradenton Police Department. Donations collected at the event will go to the foundation.

There will also be free drinks and snacks on hand, organizers say.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Behind the Bradenton Police Department at 100 10th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: bradentonbluefoundation.com.