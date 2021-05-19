Low levels of red tide algae lingering in Manatee waters. Fish kills reported again

The organism that causes red tide is still lingering at elevated levels in waters around Manatee County, including near Anna Maria Island.

In the latest batch of local water sampling, Karenia brevis was found at background to low concentrations in 11 samples, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC also received reports of fish kills thought to be caused by red tide in Manatee County over the past week. Respiratory irritation, another common side effect of a red tide bloom, has been reported in Manatee County since late April, but it was not reported this week.

Complete details of the week’s water sampling results will be released on Friday. Data available on Wednesday showed that low levels of K. brevis were recently recorded at the Rod and Reel Pier in Anna Maria; at the Holmes Beach Boat Ramp; at Beer Can Island; and at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier. Very low levels were detected at Longboat Pass and in several samples in lower Tampa Bay near Manatee County.

Sarasota County waters also had low levels of K. brevis in recent samples, according to FWC. There also were recent reports of fish kills.

As of Wednesday evening, local beaches on Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key were free of fish kills and respiratory irritation, according to Mote Marine Laboratory’s live beach conditions tracker.

FWC will issue its next red tide report on Friday.

Fish kills can be reported to FWC at 800-636-0511 or online at myfwc.com/research/saltwater/health/fish-kills-hotline.