Have you seen Randy Howard? Manatee sheriff just issued Silver Alert for missing man

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Randy Howard, a missing 58-year-old man.

Howard was last seen Monday in the 11000 block of Oneil Road, just south of Buckeye Road, in northwest Manatee County, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say he should be driving a blue Honda sedan with Florida license plate tag LQDW71.

Howard has several medical conditions and it is unknown if he has his medication with him.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts can dial 911 or contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.