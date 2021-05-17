Where did the volunteers go? Turning Points puts out call to help homeless in Bradenton

5/17/2021-- In recent months, Sandy Arroyo, left, and Rich Gibson have joined Turning Points as volunteers helping the homeless and those on the verge of homelessness. jajones1@bradenton.com

Before COVID-19, Turning Points could count on about 160 volunteers a month to help the homeless and those on the verge of homelessness in Bradenton.

Turning Points lost about two-thirds of its volunteers during the pandemic. Many were older and among the most vulnerable to the virus.

With vaccines, the number of volunteers is growing again. But the level is still about a third below the number helping in 2019.

Rick Gibson, a retired psychiatrist, signed on as a Turning Points volunteer about four months ago and works one-on-one with clients to see what they need, like getting their laundry done, visiting the clothing closet or getting a shower.

“I initially didn’t think I would like that too much, but I tell you, after a clean shower, many times they come out a new person after many days out on the streets,” Gibson said of the reward of volunteering at Turning Points.

Sandy Arroyo has been volunteering in the laundry at Turning Points for about six weeks.

“I think it is a great thing to volunteer here,” Arroyo said, pausing to fold towels fresh out of the dryer.

Clients are allowed to wash 10 items once a week, she said.

Ray Bevan serves as program manager for Turning Points, which assists clients with basics: getting a haircut, finding a bicycle for transportation, getting legal documents such as identification cards and birth certificates.

Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. W., Bradenton, helps fill the need for medical care for the uninsured. Seventy five percent of those served by the nonprofit are the working poor. provided photo

“Our volunteers here are amazing because they are such a big part of what we do here. We couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers,” Bevan said.

Erica Eisele, 35, visited Turning Points on Monday for help with a leg injury she suffered when she fell off a ladder.

“Turning Points has been a safe and caring facility that has not only helped me personally, but also a lot of members of the community that have not been able to receive medical care,” she said.

Devin Scribner, director of clinical services at Turning Points, is seeking volunteers with medical training, including doctors, dentists, dental hygienists, nurse practitioners and advanced practice registered nurses to provide free care to clients.

“The more participation we can get from the medical community, the better,” Scribner said. “Most of our patents come from within a two-mile radius.”

Medical and dental volunteers are shielded from liability claims by sovereign immunity through the state.

Turning Points volunteers logged more than 40,000 hours this past year while assisting more than 7,700 men, women and children in need. Volunteers can come in a few hours a day or a few hours a week. A comprehensive tour is given to each interested volunteer. Volunteer coordinator Cheryl Hedger discusses positions with interested volunteers.

Turning Points follows the safety protocols from the CDC, Florida state government, Manatee County government and the health department.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of our organization. Only because of their dedication and service, we are able to provide these important services in our community,” Hedger said.

The loss of volunteers by nonprofits during the pandemic was not unique to Turning Points. Bronwyn Beightol, chief impact officer for the United Way in Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, said that the region experienced a 50% decline in volunteering during the pandemic.

“Because so many people struggled with the isolation of this pandemic, United Way Suncoast continued to create safe opportunities, virtual and in person, for community to come together to volunteer,” Beightol said. “Although we saw a significant decrease in the number of volunteers and the types of volunteer opportunities available during our traditional Week of Caring in October 2020, those numbers are now trending upward as individuals and companies feel more comfortable volunteering in person.”

To volunteer

For more information about volunteering at Turning Points, contact Hedger at 941-747-1509, ext. 308 or chedger@tpmanatee.org or go to http://tpmanatee.org/volunteer.