Memorial Day activities won’t all be virtual this year in Bradenton-Lakewood Ranch area

As the United States continues its long climb back to normalcy from the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day observances in the Bradenton-Sarasota area will look a little more normal this year.

Last year, all observances were virtual, given that many participants were older residents, who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

This year, the Manatee County Veterans Council returns to Veterans Park, behind Manatee Memorial Hospital and across the street from the Bradenton Riverwalk for a live service to pay tribute to America’s war dead at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31.

Retired Army Gen. Richard Blunt will be the guest speaker. Any organization that would like to participate is invited to lay a wreath, said Don Courtney, a past chair of the veterans council.

In recognition that COVID-19 still presents a serious threat, the veterans council will not provide a tent for attendees to gather under this year, and is encouraging social distancing, Courtney said.

Also planned in honor of Memorial Day:

5/23/2019--It’s been two years since a normal Memorial Day observance has been possible in the Bradenton-Sarasota area because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradenton Herald file photo ttompkins@bradenton.com

▪ Lakewood Ranch Community Activities is calling on residents to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for a Tribute to Heroes concert, organized in a socially distanced way at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13010 Adventure Place, Lakewood Ranch.

The concert will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Tickets are required and are free for Lakewood Ranch residents when registering in advance. The cost for nonresidents is $10 per ticket. Parking is free for veterans. For all others, there is a $5 donation with proceeds from parking going to local veterans groups.

The baseball field will house the event stage and there will be spaced seating for veterans, and their families and friends, and lawn seating for residents to safely gather.

5/30/2011--It’s been two years since a normal Memorial Day observance has been possible in the Bradenton-Sarasota area because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A live service returns to the Manatee Veterans Park on March 31. Bradenton Herald file photo

“Our Tribute to Heroes parade launched over 10 years ago and has been a way for us to celebrate our local heroes,” Keith Pandeloglou, executive director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, the parade wasn’t feasible this year, due to the pandemic. Our goal, however, is to remember those we have lost, while enjoying a day of remembrance and music at beautiful Greenbrook Adventure Park,” Pandeloglou said.

Graham S. Ellis, a retired Navy veteran, said that those honored served with pride, not only in themselves, but in their services and their nation.

“As commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12055, and on behalf of our members, it is our privilege to participate in this year’s remembrance of those service members whom we have lost in the fight for our nation’s causes,” Ellis said.

“As we follow in their footsteps, we look forward to assisting local veterans in need and supporting the schools and students in the Lakewood Ranch area,” he said.

▪ The cty of Anna Maria will hold its annual Memorial Day salute 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 with the Anna Maria Concert Orchestra playing patriotic music in the City Pier Park, 101 North Bay Blvd., across from the City Pier. The event starts with a color guard and wreath placement performed by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard, followed by a veteran (by branch of service) and veteran’s spouse/significant other recognition and thank you ceremony for all veterans present. The concert orchestra will play until 11:30 a.m. This event was canceled last year due to COVID.

▪ Sarasota National Cemetery will stream a Memorial Day tribute 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, on its Facebook page. The program will feature interviews with Gold Star families. A Gold Star family is one that lost a family member while serving in a time of conflict.