Have you seen Shayla Pfolsgrof? Missing 11-year-old last seen at Astro Skate in Bradenton

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Deputies say Shayla Pfolsgrof was last seen around 8:30 p.m. May 9 at Astro Skate in Bradenton, 3611 First St. W.

Shayla had gone to the skating rink with friends. She is described as being four feet, eight inches tall, and about 80 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes.

Shayla was last seen wearing torn blue jeans, light in color, Nike slides and a black Jordan shirt with a pink logo.

Detectives say she may still be in the area of the 3000 block of First Street West.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.