Have you seen Amy Barco? Deputies are looking for missing Bradenton woman

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a 41-year-old Bradenton woman who went missing Thursday night.

Deputies say Amy Barco is endangered due to making statements of self-harm before disappearing from the 5600 block of Simonton Street.

The sheriff’s office said Barco was last seen just before 11 p.m. May 6 driving a silver 2011 Nissan Maxima and was driving into Hardee County from Manatee County. The Florida license plate number is EYSV97.

Barco is described as five-foot-four and 130 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and an infinity tattoo on her neck. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information on whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 941-747-3011.