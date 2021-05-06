Local

Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41, troopers say

An unidentified 40-year-old man was killed Wednesday night trying to cross U.S. 41 at the intersection of 69th Avenue West in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say an 80-year-old Sarasota man was driving south on U.S. 41 just before 11 p.m. and was approaching the intersection with a green light when the victim attempted to cross the lanes from east to west.

The pedestrian was struck with the front end of the vehicle and died at the scene, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

