Manatee leaders urge residents to ‘be smart’ as DeSantis ends Florida’s COVID orders

With the stroke of his pen, Gov. Ron DeSantis ended all of the state’s emergency orders related to COVID-19 Monday morning, putting an end to reimbursement opportunities and local government’s mask mandates.

The executive order suspends state of emergency declarations that local governments had adopted in order to receive reimbursement on certain expenditures and exercise certain authorities. In Manatee County, the order also cancels COVID-19 mask rules in the cities of Bradenton and Holmes Beach.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, DeSantis said he believed those mandates undermined the public’s perception of the vaccine. With COVID-related orders still in place, it could lead people to believe the vaccine isn’t effective, he claimed.

“I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do. I think folks that are saying that they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that you really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccine, you don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe the science,” DeSantis said. “We’ve embraced the vaccine, we’ve embraced the science.”

Scientists and researchers say the vaccines have been incredibly effective at preventing illness or reducing symptoms if someone does contract the novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday, about 170,000 Manatee County residents — about 41 percent of the county’s population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Throughout the state, about 30 percent of the population has been vaccinated. Florida’s vaccination rate ranks 38th in the nation.

7/17/20--After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order putting an end to emergency orders and mask mandates in Florida, Manatee County leaders are urging caution and safety. In this Bradenton Herald file photo, the Stillpoint Mission posted a sign requiring people to wear a mask. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The executive order does not apply to private businesses, which are still allowed to post signage and require customers to wear a mask. DeSantis also signed a bill banning “vaccine passports” in the state of Florida, which does prevent governments, businesses and schools from asking for proof that a person has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald, Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who serves as chairman of the Manatee Board of County Commissioners, said she agreed it was time to end the orders and head toward “total normalcy.”

“I think it’s fair to say that we don’t need to be in a state of emergency for COVID,” Baugh said. “I think it is time to move forward. Let’s be honest. We all know we have to be smart what we do, particularly if we can’t socially distance.”

“We’ve had a year of this pandemic, so we realize you’ve got to be smart in the grocery store or the drug store – wear a mask no problem,” she added. “That being said, if you’ve had both shots of the vaccine for more than two weeks, you can know you’re protected.”

State of emergency orders allowed municipalities to receive federal reimbursement on certain purchases and spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baugh said. County and city officials are still working to determine any financial impact caused by the end of those orders.

The executive order also put an end to mask mandate that the city of Holmes Beach had in place. Mayor Judy Titsworth said she didn’t think it was a good idea for DeSantis to end mask mandates with a sweeping order, especially in a vacation town.

“I’m a strong believer in home rule. We’re a melting pot here. Everybody is coming here to vacation and it’s our right to protect everybody,” Titsworth said. “People aren’t sent off in handcuffs. They’re handed a mask when we see them without one.”

The city of Bradenton had also previously approved a mask ordinance that required businesses to post signage recommending masks. Moving forward, officials urged residents to get vaccinated and be safe regardless of what COVID-19 rules are in place.

“I’m hoping that businesses will still mandate on their own properties,” Titsworth said. “I hope people realize how serious this is. We’re still in the throes of COVID.”