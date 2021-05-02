Gunshots fired at Lakewood Ranch house party, cops say. Two injured by fleeing guests

Gunshots were fired as a large house party broke up in a Lakewood Ranch neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people were injured as party goers fled the home in the 6700 block of Oakmont Way, near The River Club golf course. However, no one was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

Deputies had been called to the residence around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday morning for complaints about a large number of cars and loud noise in the neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, the noise at the home was not excessive, according to the sheriff’s office, and the hosts of the party cooperated with law enforcement in having vehicles removed from the area.

But more deputies had to be called to the home shortly before 3 a.m. when shots were heard as the party was ending.

As of Sunday, no suspects had been identified in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.