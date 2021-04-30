Riverwalk expansion construction begins. Here’s when you’ll be able to use it

From a vision to near reality, the much awaited expansion of the Bradenton Riverwalk to the east has begun, after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress. Park goers will have to wait awhile before enjoying the new amenities.

Construction on the far end of the expansion, near the historic Mineral Springs off 12th Street East heading north to the Manatee River, began with land clearing about two weeks ago.

The historic Mineral Springs well and its marker explaining the significance of the well to early settlers, Spanish explorers and ultimately the former settlement of Angola, will remain untouched.

Planned amenities for the eastern most phase of the project includes two new parks, a remodel of the existing fishing pier and construction of a boardwalk over segments of the Manatee River.

According to Carl Callahan, the city’s administrator and economic development director, construction is expected to last between nine months to a year, before construction starts on the western end toward Manatee Memorial Hospital, where it will tie into the existing Riverwalk.

The delay in construction, which was expected to begin last summer, was due to a combination of the pandemic and the desire to excavate the historically significant land near Mineral Springs Park, according to Mayor Gene Brown. The Reflections of Manatee historical preservation group and college archaeological students have completed their work.

While construction continues on the eastern end, “Now we’ll have Kimley-Horn working on the next two phases that takes it from 12th Street East to Ninth Street and also from the hospital to Tarpon Point. All three phases are intended to be done one after the other,” Brown said.

Kimley-Horn was the designer of the original Riverwalk, as well as the downtown streetscaping project.

Callahan said it was important to begin around Mineral Springs Park, which will have the bulk of the expansion’s new amenities, in order for residents to begin enjoying the new parks as soon as possible.

Connectivity to the existing Riverwalk was a question from the beginning as segments of the park are cut off from one another due to natural obstacles. Callahan said it’s an issue still being worked on by the city.

“We are still working on the connectivity,” he said. “We have always been anxious to do a walkable, bikeable cut through and we are still working on that.”

Callahan said the city will hang updated renderings of what the park will look like on construction fences.

Brown said he’s excited to see construction begin.

“Obviously, in my experience, government takes a little longer,” Brown said. “I’m really excited it’s underway and the city has a great plan to move into all phases of it and we have the finances funded to take care of it. I’ve talked to numerous people who are really excited and hopefully we have the momentum now to make that a good neighborhood park.”

Brown said connectivity is still important, however, confirming the city is looking at every opportunity to make Riverwalk as easily accessible to each side as possible.

“There are opportunities the city is working through, “Brown said. “Obviously it’s a challenge, but we are still trying to work through those challenges.”