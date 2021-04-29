Manatee family who lost loved one to COVID-19 honors ICU nurses with scholarship

In the terrifying early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayne Sternberg was one of the first Manatee County residents to die from the disease. Since then, there have been more than 650 Manatee County residents who have died.

The retired bank executive died April 7 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. He was 71. His family was shocked by the sudden loss of a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

But they were also moved by the care and bravery shown by the medical staff for their loved one when the disease was causing so much fear and apprehension.

“Once he went into the hospital, we didn’t know this would be our last contact,” Joanne Sternberg said of her husband’s illness.

Because she had driven him to the hospital, she was forced to go into maximum isolation, and was unable to visit her husband.

Nurses helped with the communication by facilitating Zoom calls, and by saying, “I am holding his hand for you, I am stroking his arm for you,” Joanne recalled. “The nurses and doctors are the heroes.”

4/28/2021--Jeanne Grose, left, and Joanne Sternberg wore buttons with the photo of Wayne Sternberg, who died early in the pandemic from COVID-19, to a scholarship luncheon this week. Joanne also wore her husband’s watch and a ring to the program which awarded scholarships to nursing students. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Wayne’s stepdaughter, Jeanne Grose, said the nurses were at risk, too, from the disease, but were selfless and 100 percent dedicated to patient care, rather than personal consideration.

“The nurses were our everything. They were our only lifeline to talk to my stepfather and for my mom to see him and to talk to him, even though he was on a ventilator. He couldn’t talk to us but he could hear her. She couldn’t hold his hand, but they held his hand for her,” Grose said.

In appreciation of the care that Wayne Sternberg received, the family donated a $2,000 scholarship that was presented to Sammie Billman during the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Foundation’s 2021 Scholarship Awards luncheon this week.

Wayne Sternberg died April 7, 2020, from COVID-19. He was one of Manatee County’s first casualties on the pandemic. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. provided photo

Joanne wore her husband’s watch and ring, and both women wore buttons with Wayne’s photo to the luncheon at the Lakewood Ranch Country Club.

The foundation grew out of the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Auxiliary, and has been presenting scholarship awards for three years.

In the first year, the organization awarded five scholarships to student nurses, and in the second year — the COVID year — awarded scholarships to eight student nurses or staff nurses studying for advanced degrees, foundation president Carole Cowan said.

Lakewood Ranch resident Wayne Sternberg loved being a grandfather. He is shown above with a grandson in front of a Thomas the Tank Engine display. provided photo

This week, each of the recipients received $2,000 scholarships, Cowan said.

Mary Weem, a student at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, received the Cox Chevrolet and Mazda Scholarship.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I am very grateful, said Weems, who already works at the medical center and wants to use her education to become a nurse in the progressive care unit, a step-down unit from the ICU.

Wayne Sternberg died April 7, 2020, from COVID-19. He was one of Manatee County’s first casualties on the pandemic. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. provided photo

Also awarded:

▪ The Lakewood Ranch Activities Board Scholarship to Wendy T. Grigg.

▪ The Grove Scholarship to Tiffany Ann Gouwens.

▪ The Cowan Family Scholarship to Kim R. Houser.

▪ The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Scholarship to Tia A. M. Borso.

The Jingle 5K Run/Walk helps fund foundation programs. For more information about the foundation, visit lwrmc.com/foundation.