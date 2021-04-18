Local

3-year-old Florida boy struck and killed by truck on Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

Manatee

A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car on the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

About 4:50 p.m., the boy, from Bowling Green, Fla., was walking across the northbound lane on the pier when he hit by a Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by 19-year-old man from Lutz, Fla., according to a FHP news release.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene, FHP said.

The investigation is continuing, according to troopers.

