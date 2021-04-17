Crash shuts down at least two southbound lanes on I-75 in Manatee County

At least two southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports the crash is near the Bradenton exit at mile marker 222, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64.

Emergency vehicles arrived on scene just before 9 a.m.

No further information was immediately available, but authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Manatee County: There is a crash on I-75 Southbound At Mile Marker 223 with All Lanes Blocked. Seek Alternate Route. https://t.co/LRaWJOb5di — FL511 Tampa Bay (@fl511_tampabay) April 17, 2021

