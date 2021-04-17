Local

Crash shuts down at least two southbound lanes on I-75 in Manatee County

Manatee

At least two southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County are closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports the crash is near the Bradenton exit at mile marker 222, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64.

Emergency vehicles arrived on scene just before 9 a.m.

No further information was immediately available, but authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

This story will be updated.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
