Red tide warning signs going up on Sarasota beaches as algae levels rise

Red tide warning signs are going up on Sarasota County beaches.

Elevated levels of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, were detected in Sarasota area water samples this week, and fish kills and respiratory irritation have also been reported.

The affected beaches are Longboat Key, Bird Key Park (Ringling Causeway), North Lido Beach, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach and North Jetty Beach, according to the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota.

The health department also provided some tips for those who to visit the beaches that may be affected by red tide:

Do not swim around dead fish.

If you have chronic respiratory problems, consider staying away from the beach as red tide can affect your breathing.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish and distressed or dead fish. If fish are healthy, rinse fillets with tap or bottled water and throw out the guts.

Keep pets and livestock away from water, sea foam and dead sea life.

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner (making sure that the A/C filter is maintained according to manufacturer’s specifications).

If outdoors, residents may choose to wear paper filter masks, especially if onshore winds are blowing.

Red tide-related symptoms include irritated eyes, nose and throat, and usually go away once people are away from the affected water.

Anyone who believes they have been sickened by red tide can contact Florida Poison Control Centers 1-888-232-8635.

Mote Marine Laboratory provides frequent updates on beach conditions in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota area at visitbeaches.org, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts weekly red tide reports at myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide.