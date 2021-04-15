Buchanan eyes chairmanship as top Republican retires from Ways and Means Committee

03/09/2020--Following news of U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady’s retirement, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says he would like to be considered for the chairman’s role in his absence. In this Bradenton Herald file photo, Buchanan speaks during a coronavirus press conference at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Following the news of U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady’s eventual retirement, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says he hopes to fill a top spot on a powerful committee.

Brady, R-Texas, recently announced that he plans to finish his term in the House but will not seek re-election in 2022. As the top-ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, Brady’s retirement would leave a coveted vacancy.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Buchanan said he will run for the spot. Buchanan has served on the committee for years and is currently the No. 3 Republican on the committee, behind Brady and U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

“The announcement by Rep. Kevin Brady that he will not seek re-election is a huge loss to our party,” Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, said. “Kevin has been nothing short of a superstar over the past five years as Republican leader of the Ways and Means Committee.”

Buchanan also notes that he worked alongside Brady to draft the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, along with a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

The Ways and Means Committee oversees several major functions of the federal government, including the tax code, Social Security, Medicare and tariffs.

“At the appropriate time, it would be an honor to be considered for the chairmanship of the Ways and Means Committee when we win back the House in 2022,” he added.

In February, Buchanan launched his re-election campaign with a Super Bowl weekend fundraiser on Longboat Key. According to a press release, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attended the event and spoke highly of Buchanan’s leadership in Washington.

But Buchanan will face at least two hurdles before he can be considered for the position.

Jan Schneider, a Democrat, has entered the race to remove Buchanan from his seat in Washington after seven terms. Buchanan is also facing a Republican primary challenge from Martin Hyde, a former city council candidate in Sarasota.