Ellenton woman dies in crash on I-275, troopers say

A 23-year-old Ellenton woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 275 late monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred just before midnight in the southbound lanes of I-275 just north of the interchange with Interstate 75.

According to the crash report, the driver lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons and crashed into a light pole.

The woman, whose name was not included in the report, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.