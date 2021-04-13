Local

Ellenton woman dies in crash on I-275, troopers say

Manatee

A 23-year-old Ellenton woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 275 late monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred just before midnight in the southbound lanes of I-275 just north of the interchange with Interstate 75.

According to the crash report, the driver lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons and crashed into a light pole.

The woman, whose name was not included in the report, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
