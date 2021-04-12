Tap water discoloration affecting Palmetto, Parrish. It’s safe to drink, county says 

Adjustments to Manatee County’s water treatment process are causing some customers to temporarily get discolored water at the tap, the county announced Monday.

The issue is affecting one treatment plant that serves county water customers in the Palmetto and Parrish areas.

Though it may look different, county water officials are assuring residents that the water is completely safe to drink. County utility staff say they are working to adjust the chemical balance of the water and remove the discoloration.

It could take “some time” for the discolored water to work through the system once the adjustment is made, the county advised.

“Manatee County Utilities customers will always receive a notification if and when there are any safety concerns with the water,” a statement from the county said. “The public’s trust in our water supply is of utmost importance to Manatee County.”

Last week, the discharge of millions of gallons of polluted water from the Piney Point industrial site in north Manatee County raised concerns among some residents about the the local water supply.

However, state and county officials said that all drinking water supplies would be unaffected by the breach.

“The water distribution system is a closed system without any way for flood water to enter,” Manatee County Commission Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh said last week. “There is also no threat at all to our primary source of drinking water, Lake Manatee.”

Well water was also unaffected, officials said, and the public would be notified of any issues.

County water customers with additional questions can call the county’s service line at 941-792-8811.