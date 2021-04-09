Manatee Memorial Hospital extends visitor hours. Patients limited to one visitor a day

Manatee Memorial Hospital this week announced it has extended visitation hours.

Visitation hours for inpatient nursing units are now 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Patients are allowed one visitor per day, age 18 or older.

“Manatee Memorial Hospital will start first with these extended hours and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center will follow soon. Currently, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center’s inpatient nursing units visitation hours are 12-6 p.m. We are encouraged to be able to update our visitation hours and believe this is yet one more positive step toward getting back to normal visitation hours someday in the future,” Kevin DiLallo, hospital CEO, said in an email.

Visitors must enter through the main entrance of the hospital, 206 Second St. E.. They must also:

▪ Attest that they are not ill or have recently been exposed to COVID-19

▪ Use antibacterial foam

▪ Receive a temperature check

▪ Wear a mask upon entry and keep it on at all times while at the hospital

Visitors may provide their own mask or the hospital will provide one for them.

Visitors are required to stay in the specific room assigned to the patient. Patients who are positive for COVID-19 or are being tested for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors.

9/30/2020--Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton this week extended visitor hours. Patients are still limited to one visitor a day Bradenton Herald file photo

The hospital encourages family and friends to call, use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or send email notes.

For more information visit www.manateememorial.com.