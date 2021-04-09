Focus on Manatee | As we emerge from the darkness of COVID-19, do not forget the impact you can make

We are finally seeing the bright light at the end of a tunnel after being in pandemic mode for a year.

Like many of you, I have taken some time for reflection. What really matters when life is short, fleeting? If you want to make a positive difference for the things you care about, now is your chance.

My two trouble-making dogs — both adopted from rescues — have kept my sense of humor alive and brought me comfort. They were just as wild as ever, making an Olympic sport of stealing food from the countertop, discovering the one shoe I failed to put away before leaving the house, and digging up native plants within a week of being put in the ground. I am grateful to see their furiously wagging tails greeting every arrival.

We have the Humane Society of Manatee County, Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue, Manatee County Animal Services and a host of other local organizations to thank for saving the lives of adoptable pets. Paired with people, they have been providing companionship during the loneliest times of COVID-19 in new forever homes. Many animal welfare agencies, as well as Meals on Wheels PLUS, supplied free pet food to households that could not afford it — allowing them to hold on to treasured members of their family when they experienced a job loss or other trying circumstance.

In the past year, new birders and nature lovers have made their way to trails and open spaces, finding refuge in free county parks, neighborhood parks and state parks nearby. Much of the preserved and restored land in Manatee County is available thanks to citizens, donors and land owners who partnered with the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Manatee County Parks & Natural Resources, Manatee County Audubon Society and others.

With this recognition of nature’s personal gifts — in addition to its essential economic and environmental benefits — we realize more than ever that we have to pay attention to what is happening around us.

Something wonderful occurred over these last months. Nationally and locally, those with means have continued to make charitable giving a part of their lives — and have increased their giving — knowing how much philanthropy and participation are needed.

If you are one of the thousands of people in our community lucky enough to be here today with your friends and loved ones around you, money to spend, and an opportunity to be reflective, you have surely been reminded of how fortunate you are.

As more of us start and complete the vaccination cycle, we are struck with a newfound feeling of emergence. What I ask on behalf of Manatee Community Foundation and all of the nonprofit organizations that continue to serve our community is simple: do not forget.

Do not forget about what is important to you. Do not forget what keeps our community healthy, including following guidance from local public health experts. Do not forget that you can make a positive impact with your time, talent and treasure.

There are many people who do not yet see the light at the end of the tunnel. Some of them were struggling before COVID-19, and many others are new to food pantries, mental health counseling, the threat of evictions, choosing between daycare and healthcare.

Almost half of households in Manatee County are considered “ALICE” (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) — living paycheck to paycheck though working hard to make ends meet. If a family member lost a job or had hours cut during the pandemic, the reality of “just making it” changed to compromising on basic needs.

If you know someone who needs help, encourage them to call 211. A friendly person will answer the phone within a few minutes, listen to their needs, and direct them to the right resources. Manatee County Government has emergency rental and utility assistance available. Funds raised through donors in the Season of Sharing campaign are preventing homelessness as they are dispersed responsibly through local nonprofits with case managers and compassion.

Since last year this time, Manatee Community Foundation has awarded millions of dollars to nonprofits supporting causes as wide ranging as there are charitable interests. We do this through the generosity of people like you. We also provide guidance and connections to those who want to help but want to learn more about local nonprofits to make informed decisions.

With the reemergence of more certainty and opportunity here in the spring of 2021, we see a strengthened call to use our resources for good. That means different things to each of us. What’s most important? Give as you are able to give.

As our dear friend and donor Ray Baden shared for years, little can surpass the amazing feeling of changing another’s life. The world is yours to make brighter for someone today.

Susie Bowie is the executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation.