De Soto Grand Parade returns to Bradenton for ‘a much-needed boost’ in the community

Fans of the annual De Soto Grand Parade in Bradenton have a big reason to celebrate.

After last year’s parade was canceled, city leaders have approved the event to return on April 24 with some new safeguards against COVID-19.

“I would like to welcome back the De Soto Grand Parade,” said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown in a statement. “We have all been looking forward to a family friendly, outside event and the De Soto organization is taking great measures to ensure the safety of parade participants and spectators.”

While not required, mask use will be encouraged where social distancing cannot be maintained along the parade route. And, masks and hand sanitizer will be made available to parade spectators, according to the Hernando De Soto Historical Society, the nonprofit behind the event.

As one of Florida’s largest parades, the event typically draws more than 150 entries from around the Tampa Bay area for a vibrant display of floats and costumes.

This year, the parade will honor healthcare workers that forged through the COVID-19 pandemic with a special title and theme: “A Salute to Our Healthcare Heroes.”

“The parade will also feature a large contingent of veterans from our nation’s military,” organizers shared.

The De Soto Grand Parade will follow its usual route starting at Manatee High School and then marching up to Manatee Avenue, through downtown Bradenton and ending at Ninth Street West.

City council members approved a permit for the parade earlier this year. But a final green light for the event depended on how the pandemic was progressing. City officials ultimately decided they felt comfortable enough to proceed with the new safety measures.

Also back this year is the traditional capture of city hall on April 17, the De Soto Ball on April 23 and the De Soto Grand Parade 5K sponsored by the Bradenton Runners Club.

“The pandemic has taken a great toll on our businesses, schools, tourism, economy and most importantly, our families,” Mayor Brown said. “This event will bring a much-needed boost to our economy and to our community.”

Brown also encouraged social distancing and mask use for all who attend the parade.

If you go

Details: 7 p.m. April 24. Free to attend.

Route: Parade begins at Manatee High School, travels west on Ninth Avenue West, north on 39th Street West and then east on Manatee Avenue West, ending at Ninth Street West.

Info: desotohq.com/parade.