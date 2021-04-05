Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee, veterans group join in character building partnership

From the time he was a young boy, Travis Manion had a motto that guided him during his life of service to others.

“If not me, then who?” Manion would say when there was a difficult job to do.

Manion, a Marine first lieutenant, was on his second combat tour in Iraq when he was killed in action in 2007 while protecting members of his platoon. He was 26.

His example and unflinching leadership inspired creation of a character-building foundation in his name.

The Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County recently announced their partnership to empower veterans and families of the fallen, and to develop character in future generations. The ultimate aim: to strengthen the community.

The goals of the Travis Manion Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs dovetail nicely. The mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs is to enable all young people, especially those who are most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

“We had big plans, and then COVID-19 came along,” Dawn Stanhope, president of the Boys and Girls Club, said of the delay caused by the pandemic in starting the partnership.

Not only did the pandemic delay the partnership, it sharply reduced Boys and Girls Club outreach with the membership of about 1,400 who take part in after-school and summer programs.

The pandemic closed the nonprofit’s offices and facilities for a while. When the facilities reopened, attendance was sharply reduced to curb the spread of the disease.

3/29/2021--The Travis Manion Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County have announced a partnership benefiting children and veterans. Shown above are president Dawn Stanhope and David Boyd, southeast regional coordinator for the foundation. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“Kids are reaching out for help and support. Some are challenged with their schoolwork and some have had instability in their home lives,” Stanhope said. “There is plenty of need, unfortunately.”

TMF and the club hope they can have their partnership in operation by the fall.

“We have 18-20 veterans signed up and ready to go,” said Thomas Piazze, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who has played a key in bringing the program to the Bradenton area.

More veterans are needed.

The foundation is looking for vets with a caring heart, who are comfortable with public speaking, who like to teach, and who have a heart for service, said Jason Dodge, southeast region manager for the foundation.

David Anderson, a graduation and career specialist with the Boys & Girls Club, is a Navy veteran. He would add another attribute to the ideal veteran: a passion for helping children.

“We are looking for lots of veterans who are interested in participating. ‘Character does matter’ is the name of the program,” Piazze said.

Pillars of the Travis Manion Foundation include character, leadership, academic success, and a healthy lifestyle, said David Boyd, Southeast coordinator.

The program can help help children become part of positive change in society, to be seen and heard, Boyd said.

The Boys & Girls Club is seen as the hub for expansion of the Travis Manion program in Manatee County.

One natural fit would be Junior ROTC, Piazze said.

While children stand to gain from the program, veterans would also benefit.

The program helps them reintegrate into civilian society and establish a stronger connection with their community.

Veterans, active duty personnel, first responders, and families of the fallen are eligible to serve as mentors. All mentors must pass a thorough background check before engaging with youth, must complete training to learn the curriculum and best practices, and must complete a minimum of two character-does-matter programs each year.

To apply or for more informastion

▪ Vets who would like to apply should contact David Boyd at david.boyd@travismanion.com.

▪ For more information about the Travis Manion Foundation, visit travismanion.org.

▪ For more information about the Boys Girls Club of Manatee County, visit https://www.bgcmanatee.org/.