Local

Manatee schools suspend bus stops inside Piney Point evacuation zone

Provided by the Manatee County School District
Manatee

The Manatee County School District has suspended school bus routes within the evacuation zone of Piney Point.

Parents with students at affected schools received a robo-call Sunday with the Connect-Ed message notifying them of the suspension.

“Parents, please note that bus transportation inside the Piney Point Evacuation Zone has been suspended for the duration of the evacuation. If you are receiving this call, that means your school has at least one bus stop in the evacuation zone,” the message said.

The following school bus routes have been affected:

Palmetto High School

Palmetto Elementary School

Palm View K-8

Harvey Elementary School

Tillman Elementary School

Buffalo Creek Middle School

Lincoln Memorial

Transportation workers have been fielding early calls on the changes. Anyone with questions can call the transportation department at 941-782-1287 (1BUS).

Information including the bus stops affected can be found online at manateeschools.net/pineypoint.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service