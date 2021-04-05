Local
Manatee schools suspend bus stops inside Piney Point evacuation zone
The Manatee County School District has suspended school bus routes within the evacuation zone of Piney Point.
Parents with students at affected schools received a robo-call Sunday with the Connect-Ed message notifying them of the suspension.
“Parents, please note that bus transportation inside the Piney Point Evacuation Zone has been suspended for the duration of the evacuation. If you are receiving this call, that means your school has at least one bus stop in the evacuation zone,” the message said.
The following school bus routes have been affected:
Palmetto High School
- Bus 1035
- 2405 113th St. E.
- 11209 Bud Rhoden Road
- 105th Street East & 31st Street East
- Bud Rhoden Road & 100th Court East
- 34th Dr. E. & Moccasin Wallow Road
- Moccasin Wallow Road & 27th Avenue East
- Bus 1061
- Artisan Lakes Parkway & Mabry Drive (potentially)
Palmetto Elementary School
- Bus 1068
- 10301 Bud Rhoden Road
Palm View K-8
- Bus 1061
- Reeder Road & Piney Point Road
Harvey Elementary School
- Bus 1048
- 100 Court East & Bud Rhoden Road
Tillman Elementary School
- Bus 651
- Moccasin Wallow Road & 34th Drive East
- Moccasin Wallow Road & 27th Avenue East
- 2405 113th Street East
- 10351 Bud Rhoden
Buffalo Creek Middle School
- Bus 1036
- Moccasin Wallow Road & 28th Avenue East
Lincoln Memorial
- Bus 574
- Moccasin Wallow Road & 27th Avenue East
Transportation workers have been fielding early calls on the changes. Anyone with questions can call the transportation department at 941-782-1287 (1BUS).
Information including the bus stops affected can be found online at manateeschools.net/pineypoint.
