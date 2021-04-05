Manatee schools suspend bus stops inside Piney Point evacuation zone

The Manatee County School District has suspended school bus routes within the evacuation zone of Piney Point.

Parents with students at affected schools received a robo-call Sunday with the Connect-Ed message notifying them of the suspension.

“Parents, please note that bus transportation inside the Piney Point Evacuation Zone has been suspended for the duration of the evacuation. If you are receiving this call, that means your school has at least one bus stop in the evacuation zone,” the message said.

The following school bus routes have been affected:

Palmetto High School

Bus 1035

2405 113th St. E.



11209 Bud Rhoden Road



105th Street East & 31st Street East



Bud Rhoden Road & 100th Court East



34th Dr. E. & Moccasin Wallow Road



Moccasin Wallow Road & 27th Avenue East

Bus 1061

Artisan Lakes Parkway & Mabry Drive (potentially)

Palmetto Elementary School

Bus 1068

10301 Bud Rhoden Road

Palm View K-8

Bus 1061

Reeder Road & Piney Point Road

Harvey Elementary School

Bus 1048

100 Court East & Bud Rhoden Road

Tillman Elementary School

Bus 651

Moccasin Wallow Road & 34th Drive East



Moccasin Wallow Road & 27th Avenue East



2405 113th Street East



10351 Bud Rhoden

Buffalo Creek Middle School

Bus 1036

Moccasin Wallow Road & 28th Avenue East

Lincoln Memorial

Bus 574

Moccasin Wallow Road & 27th Avenue East

Transportation workers have been fielding early calls on the changes. Anyone with questions can call the transportation department at 941-782-1287 (1BUS).

Information including the bus stops affected can be found online at manateeschools.net/pineypoint.