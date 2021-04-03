Local

Two Bradenton men die in separate car crashes, troopers say

Two separate vehicle crashes in Manatee and Charlotte counties killed two Bradenton men between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 31-year-old Bradenton man was killed Friday morning at around 9 a.m. on University Parkway and Town Center Parkway when his pickup truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where troopers say he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers also report that an 83-year-old man was killed in Charlotte County around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on U.S. 41 and Evergreen Drive.

Troopers say the elderly man was driving north in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old female with two passengers — one 16 and one 13.

The teens suffered minor injuries, but the Bradenton man was pronounced dead at the scene.

