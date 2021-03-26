Local

Bradenton motorcyclist killed in crash, troopers say

Manatee

A 30-year-old Bradenton man died Thursday when he crashed his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash took place at about 9:25 p.m. near Ninth Street East and 40th Avenue East.

The unidentified motorcyclist was traveling north on Ninth Street East, when a 21-year-old Bradenton driving a sedan of vehicle heading south made a left-hand turn into the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service