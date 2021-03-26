Bradenton motorcyclist killed in crash, troopers say

A 30-year-old Bradenton man died Thursday when he crashed his motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash took place at about 9:25 p.m. near Ninth Street East and 40th Avenue East.

The unidentified motorcyclist was traveling north on Ninth Street East, when a 21-year-old Bradenton driving a sedan of vehicle heading south made a left-hand turn into the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.