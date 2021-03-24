These people make Manatee County a better place. They were honored Wednesday

A community is nothing without the people who offer a helping hand, uplifting their neighbors and making the world a better place.

Each and every day, people in Manatee County are giving what they can — whether it be time, money or expertise— to improve the place they call home. Their generosity was increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when families and businesses faced historic struggles.

The Manatee Community Foundation honored those people during its 2021 Spirit of Manatee event on Wednesday. Though this year’s ceremony was virtual, the same optimism and gratitude persisted throughout a one-hour presentation.

“When we have a problem in our community, we rally around each other, we collaborate, we build partnerships and we tackle the problem head on,” said Simone Peterson, an MCF board member.

With support from donors and volunteers, the Humane Society of Manatee County was able to remain open without interruption, offering veterinary care, adoptions and a free food pantry to all who visited.

Despite new challenges, the staff grew by four people and the number of foster homes more than doubled, said Rick Yocum, executive director for the humane society.

Addressing the health implications of COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on people of color, the Multicultural Health Institute mobilized to places where people often lack insurance and quality care.

And the Manatee Performing Arts Center teamed up with Realize Bradenton and MCF to uplift the minds and spirits of residents coping with the pandemic. Though COVID-19 shut the center down, they brought movies, concerts and other entertainment outdoors, streaming many of the events into people’s homes.

“We can’t thank you enough as a community for each and every one of you who have come out to a live performance, streamed it to your house, participated in Bradenton Kiwanis, saw a free movie or came out for a concert,” said Janene Amick, CEO of the arts center.

Wednesday’s virtual ceremony also honored several people who were nominated by local nonprofits, highlighting the positive impact they had on Manatee County.

John Weichel received the Lifetime Spirit Award for his support of programs and scholarships that benefit young men and women — the future of Manatee County. Weichel has gifted nearly $200,000 to the State College of Florida Foundation, which nominated him for the award.

Henry Blyden was honored with a Leadership Spirit Award after three organizations came together to nominate him. Leaders from the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce, Sarasota-Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi and United Community Centers spoke highly of Blyden and his dedication to children, education and health.

Blyden is a strong advocate for all things philanthropy. He is known for supporting local toy drives and youth development programs, along with tackling mental health and substance abuse issues. He was also a leader in the push to combat prostate cancer.

“He actually saved some lives with the informationals and the actual screenings,” said Keenan Wooten, of Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right. “Men were able to get a free screening without feeling embarrassed and cancer was detected. Now they’re still here today.”

BMO Harris Bank accepted the Community Spirit Award after supporting Realize Bradenton for nearly a decade. Bank employees have volunteered at every Bradenton Blues Festival and contributed hundreds of volunteer hours to youth programs in the area.

Emma Bittar earned the Young Spirit Award for her work with the Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee County. Bittar worked tirelessly to promote wellness among local youth and to secure funding for drug prevention and mental health.

Barbara Brownell received the Charles Clapsaddle Community Spotlight Award after Parenting Matters nominated her for the honor. Brownell has dedicated her life to supporting families — especially new parents — with educational opportunities, helping them to better provide for their children.

As a founding board member of Parenting Matters, she had a positive impact on more than 16,000 families, according to MCF.

“We are all in need of some positive and uplifting reminders of the power we each have to make the community just what we want it to be,” Susie Bowie, executive director of MCF, said in a prepared statement.