28-year-old Palmetto woman killed in ATV accident, troopers say

Charlotte County, Fla.

A 28-year-old Palmetto woman was killed early Saturday morning while operating an ATV in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was operating the all-terrain vehicle on a private road at about 12:50 a.m. when for unknown reasons she lost control of the vehicle.

The ATV overturned on the dirt roadway at 44570 Bermont Road, throwing the unidentified woman off the vehicle.

Troopers say she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

