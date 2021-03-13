Speaking Volumes | Learn the history of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at local library

This photo taken Sept. 5, 2014 shows the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington exhibit of the flag that inspired the national anthem ‘Star-Spangled Banner’. Years ago parts of the flag were snipped off and handed out as mementos and the Smithsonian has been reacquiring some of those fragments and adding to their collection. AP Photo

The Star-Spangled Banner is the named flag made by Mary Young Pickersgill at her home in Baltimore in 1813. It was requested by Maj. George Armistead, the commander of Fort McHenry. Mary Young Pickersgill made the garrison flag 30 feet by 42 feet with 15 stars and 15 stripes (each star and stripe representing a state) so that the British would have no difficulty seeing it from a distance.

On September 7, 1814 Francis Scott Key overheard plans of the attack on Baltimore by the British and was held captive to witness the bombardment. After an evening of barrage, he finally saw the large flag flying victoriously over the Fort. Key was inspired by the American victory and the sight of the flag and wrote a poem which he titled “Defence of Fort M’Henry” which was published nationally in the Analectic Magazine.

The poem was put to the music of “To Anacreon to Heaven,” recognized for official use by the United States Navy in 1889. “The Star-Spangled Banner” was made the national anthem on March 3, 1931 by President Herbert Hoover and is played at official events, schools, and sporting events. The anthem is a means to bring Americans together to remember the United States’ perseverance in the face of adversity as well as a protest of unjust policies.

After the war and before his death in 1818, Major George Armistead, who was later promoted to lieutenant colonel, acquired the large flag from Fort McHenry. The flag was passed down within his family. Over time, pieces of the flag were cut off and sent to veterans, government officials, and other prominent figures. Eben Appleton, Armistead’s grandson, donated the flag to the Smithsonian Institute in 1912. In 1914, Amelia Fowler, a flag-restorer, was hired by the Smithsonian to help stabilize the fragile flag while it was on display. The only time the Star-Spangled Banner has been removed from the Smithsonian Museum was for its protection after the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II.

“The Star-Spangled Banner is a symbol of American history that ranks with the Statue of Liberty and the Charters of Freedom,” says Brent D. Glass, National Museum of American History Director.

Manatee Libraries has many resources for our patrons in both the adult and children’s areas.

“The Flag, the Poet, and the Song: The Story of the Star-Spangled Banner” by Irvin Molotsky discusses the life of Francis Scott Key and the flag that inspired the anthem.

We have a number of books in the children’s area: “By the Dawn’s Early Light: The Story of the Star-Spangled Banner” by Steven Kroll, “The Star-Spangled Banner: America’s National Anthem and its History” edited by Ann Owen, and “Francis Scott Key” by Melissa Whitcraft are just a few that discuss the life of Key and what inspired him to write “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

We also have a number of recordings of the anthem, from Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton and documentaries such as “Proof Through the Night : Francis Scott Key, the Star-Spangled Banner, and the Hope that Transformed America : a Film” are available through Hoopla, one of the library’s online databases.

Free masks are available at all library locations. Manatee Libraries are fine free! Please note that lost/damaged fees still apply.

Speaking Volumes is written by staff members with the Manatee County Public Library System. Lin Sterner is on the staff at the South Manatee Library.