Palmetto man dies in Sunday night crash, FHP says

A 64-year-old Palmetto man died in a Sunday night crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 11:05 p.m., the victim was the passenger in a car along with a 60-year-old woman driving south on Fourth Avenue East in Palmetto, while a 37-year-old Bradenton man was headed east in a SUV on 27th Street East, approaching the stop sign intersection.

The Bradenton man drove into the intersection, hitting the right side of the other car before spinning off the road. The other crashed into a chain link fence.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.