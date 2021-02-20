Local

Head-on collision kills one, injures another in Manatee County crash, troopers say

Manatee

A 79-year-old Michigan man was killed and a 38-year-old Parrish man was seriously injured Friday night in a head-on collision in Myakka City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on State Road 70, east of Mobley Pond Road.

Troopers said the elderly driver was traveling west on SR 70 when, for some unknown reason, he crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes. The driver crashed into the oncoming vehicle driven by an unidentified Parrish man, who was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The 79-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers say the accident remains under investigation.

Mark Young
Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
